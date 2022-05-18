Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela dance the ghoomar at Cannes Film Festival. Watch

Actors Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and Urvashi Rautela all danced the ghoomar at the Cannes Film Festival. They were all present for the inauguration of the Indian pavilion on the second day of the fest. (Also read: Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone opts for a formal all-black look for day 2, is spotted at India pavilion)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singer Mame Khan, who is part of the Indian contingent, broke into a famous Rajasthani folk tune. Deepika, who played Rani Padmaavati in Padmaavat, led the other actors into doing the ghoomar steps. She wore a black outfit, as did Urvashi. Tamannaah was seen in a yellow dress and Pooja in a white one. All four grooved together amid applause from other members of the contingent and the media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika is a part of the eight-member Cannes Competition jury at the gala that opened May 17. "We have a long way to go as a country. I feel really proud as an Indian to represent the country but when we look back at the 75 years of Cannes there are a handful of Indian films or actors or talent that has been able to make it.

"I feel collectively as a nation we have the talent, ability and we just need conviction. There will come a day, I truly believe, where India won't have to be at Cannes, Cannes will be in India," she said following the inauguration ceremony of the India Pavilion here which was live streamed on PIB's official YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India Pavilion was inaugurated on Wednesday at Cannes Film Market by Minister for I&B Minister Anurag Thakur in the presence of music maestro A R Rahman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, actors R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others.

India, also the country of honour at the 2022 Marche du Film (Cannes Film Market), marks her 75th year as an independent nation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON