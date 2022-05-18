Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone opts for a formal all-black look for day 2, is spotted at India pavilion

Deepika Padukone chose yet another impressive outfit for the second day of the Cannes Film Festival where she is a member of the jury. For her daytime look, Deepika opted for a black pleated shirt in full sleeves with sleek black pants. The USP of her look was the serpent necklace and her bold red lips. (Also read: Deepika Padukone joins Emma Stone in new ad, fans and Ranveer storm LV's account)

Deepika once again posed against the French Riviera for her glamorous pictures. She share the first photos on Instagram Stories. She was also spotted at the India pavilion with Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deepika opened the fest with a beige top-green pants look and later chose a black and brown shimmering saree. Both the outfits were by Sabyasachi. During the day, Deepika participated in a special press conference. There, she spoke about how she hopes to fulfil her duties as jury and wants to simply enjoy the movies.

Cannes (France), May 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur with actress Deepika Padukone at Indian Pavilion of Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/ ANI Picture Service)(ANI)

At the red carpet, Padukone posed with fellow jury members French actor Vincent Lindon, English actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, French filmmaker-actor Ladj Ly, American filmmaker Jeff Nichols and Norwegian director-screenwriter Joachim Trier from Norway.

As part of the eight member jury, Deepika, best known for her films Piku, Padmaavat and Gehraiyaan, will help in selecting the winner for the coveted Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony on May 28.

Those from India who have been a part of Cannes jury include the late Mrinal Sen (1982), director Mira Nair (1990), author Arundhati Roy (2000), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2003), Nandita Das (2005), Sharmila Tagore (2009), Shekhar Kapur (2010) and Vidya Balan (2013).

Delhi-based filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes and Pratham Khurana’s short film in Le Cinef (a competition for film schools) are India’s only cinematic representation at the main festival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON