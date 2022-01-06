Deepika Padukone thanks 'beautiful' Katrina Kaif, sends kisses to Priyanka Chopra. Check out their posts

Actor Deepika Padukone turned 35 on Wednesday. As she celebrated her birthday by announcing the new release date of her upcoming film Gehrayiaan, Deepika received a lot of love and birthday wishes from her Bollywood colleagues. The actor took to Instagram to further the mutual appreciation and thank her fellow actors.

Several actors wished Deepika on Wednesday on their Instagram stories. Her Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture of the two of them and wrote, “Here’s wishing the amazing Deepika Padukone the happiest birthday.” Later on Wednesday night, Deepika re-shared the pictured with a ‘mwah’ GIF and hearts, thanking Priyanka.

Katrina Kaif also wished Deepika on her birthday, sharing a picture of the actor on her Instagram story and wrote, “May this year be full of only health, peace and happiness.” Deepika responded by writing, “Thank you beautiful @katrinakaif”. Among other actors who Deepika thanked for wishing her were Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Prabhas, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vaani Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Ammy Virk.

Sharing a poster of Gehraiyaan, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday @deepikapadukone. May you shine brighter and I can’t wait to see all the magic you have in store for us this year.” Calling her the ‘most graceful, dignified and inspiring actor’, Janhvi further wished her ‘all the love and luck and happiness in the world’, before adding, “PS- Gehrayiaan looks insane!” Deepika reshared the image, writing ‘xoxo’ and sharing a ‘cutie pie’ GIF to thank Janhvi.

Gehrayiaan, directed by Shakun Batra, stars Deepika as well as Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, a remake of The Intern and opposite Shah Rukh Khan in his comeback film Pathan.

