Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan postponed, to release on February 11 now

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced on Wednesday that the release date of Gehraiyaan has been changed from January 25 to February 11. The first look of the Amazon Prime film was released last month.

Sharing posters of the film, Karan made the announcement on Instagram. He wrote, “We can see the shore, till then we’ll dive into your love! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releases Feb 11.”

The highly anticipated film casts actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. Gehraiyaan also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Last month, Deepika shared several stills from the making of the film and captioned it “Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes… Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you.”

Talking about the film, Shakun has said: “Gehraiyaan for me is not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around. I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I believe audiences will relate to this film."

