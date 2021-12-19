Deepika Padukone shares new pics from Shakun Batra's film, teases an announcement: 'It has been a bit of a wait'

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar have shared stills from Shakun Batra's upcoming film to tease an announcement. The team is yet to reveal the title and release date of the movie.

Taking to Instagram, the actors and filmmaker shared black and white stills from the film. In one picture, Deepika and Siddhant were seen sitting on the beach, lost in conversation.

In another, Deepika was seen resting her head on Siddhant's shoulder while he watched the sun set. There were also behind-the-scenes shots showing Deepika receiving a brief from Shakun; Ananya, Deepika and Rajat Kapoor in a bedroom during a shot and a scene that seems to feature Ananya in a market space.

Sharing the pictures, Deepika wrote, “Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical.And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you… Stay tuned for the announcement tomorrow!”

Karan wrote, “Layers of emotions, feelings and characters - wrapped with the perfect cast to make you dive deep into this world. The team has been working on this to make it perfect for you and we're extremely grateful for your support and love. We are finally arriving...announcement out tomorrow!”

Deepika, in a chat with Hindustan Times last year, had described the film as a domestic noir. “You can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms,” she said.

The team had wrapped the filming earlier this year with Deepika and Ananya sharing emotional messages about the film.