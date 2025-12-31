Deepika Padukone ticks Backstreet Boys concert off bucket list with friend in Las Vegas; fans say 'how Millennial'

The Backstreet Boys are ending the year by performing at the Sphere at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. Deepika Padukone ticked attending their concert off her bucket list with her friend, Sneha Ramachander, who posted all about it on her Instagram. Fans called it a ‘millennial’ moment. Deepika Padukone's friend, Sneha Ramachander, posted their picture on her Instagram.

Deepika Padukone attends Backstreet Boys concert with friend

Deepika’s friend Sneha took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to post a picture of them at the Backstreet Boys concert. Posting it, she wrote, “We did it! Big one check off our bucket list.” The picture showed Deepika and Sneha holding each other close while making a V-sign with their other hand. The massive concert crowd and the stage can be seen in their background. Deepika opted for a simple T-shirt and jeans for the concert, all smiles as she posed with her friend.

A screengrab of Sneha Ramchander's Instagram stories.

Fans who saw the picture were thrilled to see Deepika having a ball. One Redditor wrote, “Every once and while Deepu reminds us of how millennial she is, love that for her.” “I'm a Gen Z and I love Backstreet Boys too. They transcend generations,” a fan pointed out. A fan praised Deepika, writing, “Oh the face card. Can never f**king decline.” A Redditor even mentioned how cute it was that she was at the concert with ‘her childhood bestie Sneha.’

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh on vacation

Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, were recently spotted by fans in New York with their family on vacation. It appears that the couple will be spending the New Year with their loved ones in the US.

Ranveer is basking in the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which has crossed the ₹1100 crore mark worldwide. Deepika will soon star in Siddharth Anand’s King with Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and others.