Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone ring in New Year in New York City, pose with fans. See pics

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, where they twinned in black and jetted off to spend the holidays together. The two are currently vacationing in New York City, where they spent Christmas. The two were spotted by fans as they embraced the holiday spirit and happily posed for pictures with them. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone happily posed to click pictures with fans.

Ranveer and Deepika with fans in NYC

A fan took to Instagram to share the pictures, which have since gone viral. The pictures were shared by a fan who encountered the couple in the streets of NYC, soaking in the festive vibes of the city. In one pic, Ranveer was seen smiling beside other fans for a selfie. In another pic, Deepika was seen surrounded by fans. She looked pretty in an all-white look for the outing.

In the caption of the post, the fan wrote, “Meeting this gem of a person “Ranveer Singh” in NYC was a beautiful surprise and keepsake memory.” Excited fans commented on the post and said how lucky the fan was to spot both Ranveer and Deepika, and click pictures with them. “You are one fire girl!!! All over the feeds with this pic! I love it!!!” said one. “Lucky you!” read another comment.

About Ranveer's Dhurandhar

Ranveer is currently basking in the success of his latest release Dhurandhar. The film has emerged as the #1 film of 2025. The spy action thriller surpassed expectations after its release on December 5, entering ₹1000 crore club within 21 days of its release.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer plays Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, the spy, in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, the leader of the gang. Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also star in it. The film’s sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for release on March 19, 2026.