Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 24: Ranveer Singh film beats Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD; mints 1064 crore

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 24: Aditya Dhar’s unstoppable juggernaut, Dhurandhar, has scaled another peak at the box office. On 28 December, its fourth Sunday, the film crossed the ₹1050-crore mark at the global box office, leapfrogging two big blockbusters, and becoming the 7th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 24: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar, which set collection records for the 2nd and 3rd weeks at the box office, also had a stellar 4th weekend. No Indian film had collected more than ₹30 crore in its 4th weekend prior to this. But the Ranveer Singh film obliterated that record by minting ₹62 crore in days 22-24. With this, the film’s domestic collection has soared to ₹690.25 crore net ( ₹828.25 crore gross). Dhurandhar should cross the ₹700-crore mark by Tuesday, if not Monday itself. It will become only the second film in Hindi (after the dubbed version of Pushpa 2) to reach the milestone.

Internationally, the film has seen an upswing in collections due to the Christmas holidays this week. This has enabled the film to surpass $26 million in gross collections overseas. With this, Dhurandhar’s worldwide gross stands at ₹1064 crore after 24 days.

Dhurandhar beats Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD

Dhurandhar earned over ₹30 crore gross worldwide on Sunday, enabling it to surpass the final collections of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1042 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ( ₹1055 crore). The film is now aiming for the final hauls of Jawan ( ₹1160 crore), KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1215 crore), and RRR ( ₹1230 crore). The top - Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2 - have all earned over ₹1700 crore, and are likely beyond Dhurandhar’s reach.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026.