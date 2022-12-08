Deepika Padukone will enter Rohit Shetty's cop universe, will play a cop in Singham Again opposite Ajay Devgn

Deepika Padukone is back with a dance number Current Laga Re in Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus. She is now all set to join his cop universe as well by being the first female cop of his Singham series. The actor will star alongside Ajay Devgn in Rohit's Singham Again. Also read: Cirkus song Current Laga: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh unite for a scorching dance number. Watch

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed Singham Again cast on Twitter. Sharing a picture of Deepika and Rohit from the sets of Current Laga, he wrote, “It’s official… Rohit Shetty - Deepika Padukone - ‘Singham Again’… #RohitShetty announces his lady #Singham… #DeepikaPadukone to be a part of #SinghamAgain, making her the first lady cop of #RohitShetty's popular Cop Universe.”

He then shared a picture of Rohit and Deepika from the song launch event on Thursday and wrote, “Ajay Devgn teams with Deepika Padukone for the first time… #SinghamAgain reunites #RohitShetty and #DeepikaPadukone after #ChennaiExpress and #Cirkus [cameo].”

Rohit had kickstarted his cop universe with 2011 film Singham followed by Singham Returns in 2014, both featuring Ajay as the titular character. Ranveer joined the film franchise with 2018 film Simmba. Akshay Kumar also joined the film series with its fourth installment Sooryavanshi in 2021. Meanwhile, Rohit is also working on an OTT version as well, titled Indian Police Force. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi as cops.

Deepika looked stunning in a pink pantsuit as she joined Ranveer Singh for Current Laga Re launch on Thursday. Ranveer was in a black tee and black trousers, which he also sports in the song. He also sported a matching baret. The song shows the couple dancing together on screen again seven years after their 2015 Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Bajirao Mastani.

Besides Singham Again, Deepika also has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and a film with Prabhas. Pathaan will soon release in theatres on January 25, 2023.

