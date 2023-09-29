Deepika Padukone's BTS pic from a shoot is viral, fans think she's filming Fighter song with Hrithik Roshan in Italy

Recently it was reported that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be heading to Italy for the filming of two songs for their upcoming movie Fighter. Now, a behind-the-scenes photo of Deepika Padukone is doing the rounds on social media, and fans are convinced the pictures, which shows her in heavy makeup, is from the shoot. As per a recent report by ETimes, Hrithik will be showcasing his toned physique in one of the dance numbers. Also read: Deepika Padukone's ‘fierce’ Fighter look revealed

Deepika Padukone's pic

Deepika Padukone's latest pictures is reportedly from Fighter's song shoot.

Sharing it on Twitter (X), a fanpage said the sun-kissed image, which showed the actor dressed in black and posing with someone, was from Italy. Deepika wore striking eye makeup and had her hair styled in soft curls. She smiled wide as she took the selfie. The fanpage tweeted, “Deepika Padukone spotted on the sets of Fighter at Phi Beach in Italy (heart eyes emoji).”

Unseen video from Deepika's Dubai trip with Anisha

Meanwhile, a video of Deepika Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone being amazed by a magic trick at a restaurant during their Dubai trip has also emerged online. Sharing the clip, another fanpage tweeted, “Magic trick with Deepika and Anisha at a restaurant in Dubai last month.”

About Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is being touted as India's first aerial action film. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, Fighter also features Anil Kapoor. On Independence Day 2023, the cast and makers of the upcoming film had dropped the motion poster featuring Hrithik, Deepika and Anil.

The film was announced in January 2021, but the pre-production was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film's shooting finally began in November 2022. The film has reportedly been shot in Assam, Hyderabad, and Jammu & Kashmir, among other places. The film's music has been composed by the duo Vishal–Shekhar, who had also created music for Deepika Padukone's Pathaan.

Fighter was originally scheduled for a release on September 3, 2022, but was delayed due to the production delays owing to pandemic. After multiple postponements, it is finally scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024, coinciding with Republic Day. Fighter also features Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh and others in supporting roles.

