Fighter motion poster: Deepika Padukone's ‘fierce’ look revealed; Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor's ‘dashing avatars’ wow

The Fighter motion poster opened with a few fighter jets flying in the air before shots of an Air Force base are shown. Finally, Hrithik emerges, who will be seen as a fighter pilot in the action film.

Hrithik Roshan's Fighter look was unveiled on August 15.

Fighter motion poster

Sharing the motion poster featuring himself, Deepika Padukone as well as Anil Kapoor in the film, Hrithik wrote on Twitter or X, “Spirit of Fighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024.” Deepika and Anil were both in uniform and sported dark sunglasses just like Hrithik in the teaser.

Reactions to Fighter motion poster

“Now this is what you call goosebumps,” wrote a person on X in reaction to the teaser shared by Hrithik. Another one said, “Cannot wait for Republic Day 2024 now!” One more said about Deepika's look, “Fierce and so, so cool." A person also said, “Oooh, the men in uniform look dashing!”

Hrithik's Fighter look

In the picture shared on Instagram on June 26, Hrithik was seen in a pilot's gear, standing in an airfield with his back towards the camera. A fighter jet was also seen in the frame. Hrithik looked at the jet with his hand resting on it. He wrote in his caption, “Fighter 25 January 2024... 7 months to Fighter.”

Hrithik has worked on his body to fit into his character in the film. The actor has been sharing videos and pictures of his journey on Instagram. Earlier this year, the actor shared a video from one of his gym sessions and wrote, “My friend and trainer Kris Gethin journey back to his home in the US tom. With still 10 weeks more to go for the completion of our 2nd phase, and 6 months of intense hard work already behind us, I could not have been more satisfied, more charged, more driven and more at peace with the process than I am right now at this very moment. And that process by the way has very little to do with muscle and more to do with the heart and mind…”

About Fighter

The film was announced in January 2021. Fighter was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in September 2022. However, the pre-production was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this film, Deepika and Hrithik have been paired opposite each other for the first time. Hrithik has previously worked with Siddharth in War alongside Tiger Shroff. Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha. Deepika was last seen in Pathaan, which is the biggest hit of the year, so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON