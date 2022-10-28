Fighter poster: Hrithik Roshan gives first look at movie with Deepika Padukone; fans get Top Gun vibes

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday announced that his next film Fighter will release in 2024. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a poster featuring several fighter jets in the sky shooting missiles. Sharing the poster, Hrithik revealed that the film will release on January 25, 2024, in theatres. (Also Read | Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan announces 1st film with Deepika Padukone)

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Hrithik captioned the post, "25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter." Reacting to the post, Abhishek Kapoor commented, "Bravo." A fan wrote, "Letss goo, another blockbuster coming soon." A person also asked, "Ab kya Maverick bana rahe ho kya (Are you making Maverick now)?" Top Gun: Maverick is an action drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski starring Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer.

Actor Anil Kapoor also shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "All systems go! #FIGHTER is cleared for take-off on 25th January 2024! Hold on to your seats and don't let go!" Karan Boolani dropped raising hands and pilot emojis. His sister Karishma Boolani wrote, "Yayy!" A fan said, "Eagerly waiting."

Last year in January, Hrithik had shared a teaser of Fighter on Instagram. He had written, "It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand's first production #Fighter for Marflix. This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets, to directing me in Bang Bang and War."

He also added, "And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes boom. Thank you Sid, for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!”

He had captioned the post, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride. #SiddharthAnand." In July last year, he had shared several pictures on Instagram also featuring Deepika Padukone. He had written, "This gang is ready for take off. #Fighter."

