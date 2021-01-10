Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan announces 1st film with Deepika Padukone, she says 'dreams really do come true'
Deepika Padukone's wish to work with Hrithik Roshan have finally been granted by War director Siddharth Anand. On the occasion of his 47th birthday, Hrithik treated his fans with the announcement teaser of his next film, titled Fighter.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Hrithik wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride."
Sharing the teaser, Deepika wrote in caption, "Dreams really do come true... #SiddharthAnand #Marflix #Fighter @iHrithik."
The teaser hints the film will be an action film high on patriotism. It is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30, 2022.
Deepika had earlier hinted at the double celebration on Hrithik's birthday by reacting to one of her own tweets. After Hrithik wished her on her birthday last week, Deepika pointed that his own birthday will witness a "double celebration."
Talking about the film, Siddharth Anand said, "This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as director on two films and now I am not just his director but I’m also starting my production house with him."
He further added, "Our vision for MARFLIX is to create THE action film production house of India. If you think of action films in India, you should think MARFLIX. That's our endeavour and we will work hard to get there. Still early days, but the journey has begun."
Also read: Deepika Padukone hints 'double celebration' on Hrithik Roshan's birthday, he asks her to remain silent
Hrithik and Deepika were eager to work with each other since a long time. There were speculations about them coming together for a film after a video of Hrithik feeding cake to Deepika had gone viral. Calling it a wake up call for filmmakers, Deepika had said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, "It’s amazing how my husband and I can sit together and appreciate a guy. That video of him (Hrithik) feeding me cake was a wakeup call for filmmakers to cast us together.”
Deepika had earlier revealed that she and Ranveer Singh loved Hrithik's 2019 action film War and would hit pause multiple times to marvel at him, saying “kya naachta hai, kya dikhta hai.”
