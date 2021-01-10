Deepika Padukone hints 'double celebration' on Hrithik Roshan's birthday, he asks her to remain silent
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone might soon be seen together on screen. Amid rumours of signing their first film together, Deepika hinted at a 'double celebration' on the occasion of Hrithik's birthday but the latter asked her to not disclose the secret.
Hrithik had wished Deepika on her birthday last week. He had tweeted, "Happy Birthday my dear @deepikapadukone! Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always."
Hinting at his birthday that falls five days after hers or dropping hints about a big announcement, Deepika had replied to him, "Thank You so much HR! Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!" along with emojis of a champagne bottle with popping cork and clinking glasses.
Reacting to her own tweet, Deepika wrote on Hrithik Roshan's birthday on Sunday, "Err....or Two!? #double #celebration," along with a party face emoji. Further, fueling speculations about a big announcement, Hrithik replied to her tweet with just a finger on the lip emoji, hinting her to remain silent.
Multiple news reports suggest the two have signed War and Bang Bang director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action film. Deepika is expected to have a lot of action scenes in the movie.
Also read: Hrithik Roshan gets birthday wish from ex-wife Sussanne: 'Wish you the most beautiful parts of life to look forward to'
Deepika had earlier revealed how she and husband Ranveer Singh would hit pause while watching his action film, War, to marvel at him saying “kya naachta hai, kya dikhta hai”. She had once shared a video of him feeding her cake, about which she said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, "It’s amazing how my husband and I can sit together and appreciate a guy. That video of him (Hrithik) feeding me cake was a wakeup call for filmmakers to cast us together.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After gol gappe and pizza, Anushka Sharma enjoys a Sindhi feast at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Rampal on Gabriella Demeteridas: 'Feel like I have dated her for 18 years'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal wish Hrithik Roshan on 47th birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fatima Sana Shaikh: Five things we bet you didn’t know about the Dangal girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eshaa Amiin on her cameo in AK vs AK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Psychological thrillers are a niche and a tricky genre to ace, says Ali Fazal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Satya Paul’s pieces were art’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu's tweets about jealous people, is it aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan says privileged upbringing made him the right choice for Tandav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Saif’s style evokes a nostalgia of our past, but in a contemporary way’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shirodkar: Taking the vaccine doesn’t mean no mask
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Box office report: Small-budget films give hope, Bollywood waits for big ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar: I hope gender gaps in terms of pay scale, opportunities reduces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan announces film with Deepika, here's her reaction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Casanova teaser: Tiger Shroff dances like a dream, Disha Patani says 'killed it'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox