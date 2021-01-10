Hrithik Roshan gets birthday wish from ex-wife Sussanne: 'Wish you the most beautiful parts of life to look forward to'
Actor Hrithik Roshan got a special birthday wish from ex-wife Sussanne Khan. She posted a video on Instagram on the occasion.
Sharing it, she wrote: "Happy happiest birthday Rye.. wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds"
The video showed Hrithik during many special moments he had with his sons - Hrehaan and Hridhan. There are images from one of their beach vacations. In some, Hrithik is seen walking or posing by the white sands while in others, the trio looks set for cycle rides.
The post saw a number of celebrities and their friends from the industry wish the actor. Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna, producer Ekta Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor, wife of director Abhishek Kapoor wrote "Happy birthday" in the comments box.
Hrithik is celebrating his 47th birthday on Sunday. In an interview to ETimes, his father, director-producer Rakesh Roshan called him a 'hardworking boy'. He said: "He is evolving in every sphere of life, improving as an actor every year, and looking better with each passing day. He is very hard working and does not take life very easily. He is still the same hard working boy that he used to be as an assistant."
Though Sussanne and Hrithik have gone their separate ways, she never shies away from acknowledging that Hrithik is an excellent dad to their two sons. On the occasion of Father's Day in June last year, she had posted another collage of his moments with their sons and had written: "When God knew he couldn’t be everywhere he made ‘A Dad’ Happy daddy’s day Rye u are simply the best dad ever. #rayridzrye."
