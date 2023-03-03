Hrithik Roshan shares glimpse of workout for Fighter, Zayed Khan reacts 'Cant wait to see how chiseled you have become'

Hrithik Roshan has shared a short video to show a glimpse of his workout. The actor is currently working on his aerial action entertainer Fighter, opposite Deepika Padukone. As his trainer leaves for the US, Hrithik penned a note for him, thanking him for how he has trained him in the gym. Actor Zayed Khan also commented on his post. Also read: Hrithik Roshan gets a kiss from Saba Azad at the airport as she drops him off; fans love their PDA. Watch

The brief video shows Hrithik doing some arm exercises in the gym but at a slow speed. His trainer is seen standing behind him and pushing him to do better by saying, “You got this Hri. Come on, let's go, drive.” The video ends with Hrithik finishing the exercise with an "aaah".

In a note for his trainer, Hrithik wrote, “My friend and trainer Kris Gethin journeys back to his home in the US tom. With still 10 weeks more to go for the completion of our 2nd phase , and 6 months of intense hard work already behind us, I could not have been more satisfied, more charged, more driven and more at peace with the process than I am right now at this very moment. And that process by the way has very little to do with muscle and more to do with the heart and mind. And for that, I could not thank you enough Kris. Thank you for the integrity toward your work and the knowledge and wisdom you bring to the gym. The world needs more men like you. That’s for sure.”

He further added, "Frankly I don’t know if I like working with you more for the transformations or more in hope that a little bit of that passion and energy rubs off on me. Be well my friend. Onwards and upwards. And I shall see you soon. @krisgethin."

Kris Gethin responded to the post, “Thank you, mate. And I hope some of your good looks, bicep peaks and dance moves rub off on me. It’s always a pleasure and I can’t wait to see the bar you set next.” Zayed Khan commented on Hrithik's post, “Can't wait to see how chiseled you have become this time around brother.” Many of his fans wrote, “Hrithik The Fighter.”

Fighter is being directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan and War fame. Hrithik had last worked with him in War, also starring Tiger Shroff. In Fighter, he will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time. The film is mounted on a massive scale and will release next year in January. It also stars Anil Kapoor.

