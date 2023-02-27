Hrithik Roshan gets a kiss from Saba Azad at the airport as she drops him off; fans love their PDA. Watch

Hrithik Roshan was joined by girlfriend Saba Azad at the Mumbai airport on Monday. Before walking towards the airport gate, Hrithik and Saba shared a goodbye kiss inside his car as the paparazzi captured them. Saba was there to see off the actor, who was flying with his team. The actor-singer also got off the car briefly to give a hug to one of Hrithik's team members. A video of Hrithik and Saba from the airport was shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram, with many dropping heart and kiss emojis. Also read: Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad on people talking about her personal life

Hrithik and Saba reportedly began dating early last year. Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship had started when they were spotted on a dinner date more than a year ago. Following which, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May, last year. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

In a recent interview, Saba Azad had opened up about people talking about her personal life. In an interview with News18, Saba had said about the attention her relationship with Hrithik Roshan gets, “If one was to go to work, anywhere else, to any other field, you go to work, you come back home, nobody is discussing your personal life. Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let’s not talk further about it."

Last month, Saba was among the many artists that performed at Lollapalooza, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, in Mumbai. Saba, one half of Mumbai-based band Madboy/Mink, was joined by Hrithik, who came to watch her perform. The actor's ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan also attended the music festival along with her boyfriend, actor Arslan Goni. Hrithik's son Hridaan Roshan was also present at the festival. Hrithik's cousin, budding actor Pashmina Roshan, as well as Saba and Sussanne had shared pictures and videos from the festival on Instagram Stories.

Saba often accompanies Hrithik for family functions and vacations. They celebrated Christmas 2022 together on a family holiday with Hrithik's sons and cousins in Europe.

