Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad on people talking about her personal life: ‘I find this is one industry where…'

Actor-singer Saba Azad, who is dating actor Hrithik Roshan, has spoken about how people talk about her personal life. In a new interview, Saba said about showbiz that 'this is one industry', where a person's personal life is discussed. Saba also talked about 'commercial Bollywood music'. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad party with Sunaina Roshan on her birthday)

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started, when they were spotted on a dinner date together in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May, last year. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

In an interview with News18, Saba said about the attention her relationship with Hrithik gets, “If one was to go to work, anywhere else, to any other field, you go to work, you come back home, nobody is discussing your personal life. Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let’s not talk further about it."

Talking about music in Bollywood, Saba added, “To be honest, I don’t know what commercial Bollywood music is anymore. Bollywood not only… It gets inspired, borrows, and makes its own, (there are so many genres). You can’t really be like ‘this is Bollywood music.’ Because sometimes you’re listening to Raggea, sometimes it’s dubstep, drum, and base, or straight-up pop. So I don’t think Bollywood is one thing. It is many facetted, many coloured things."

Saba and Hrithik are often seen together in Mumbai as they step out for dates and events. She also spends time with his family members. They have also taken several vacations together so far. However, an official confirmation of their relationship is still awaited.

Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024. He was last seen in Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit of the same name. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

Saba will be next seen in the film Songs of Paradise alongside Soni Razdan. She recently lent her voice to the title track of the upcoming series Farzi. Titled Sab Farzi, the song has been composed by music composer duo Sachin-Jigar and penned by Priya Saraiya.

