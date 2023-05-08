Deepraj Rana: I’m still craving that one dumdaar role!

Saheb Biwi aur Gangster actor Deepraj Rana has been working in the industry for over three decades. Having featured in multiple TV serials, films and OTT shows he is still craving that one powerful act that overshadows his previous work.

Actor Deepraj Rana on his visit to Lucknow (Deep Saxena/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have been part of several projects and have done some very big TV shows and films. As an actor, I try to make it my best role with my full dedication and conviction. But I feel I am still craving to get that one dumdaar role that I can say: this is it!” says the actor on a recent visit to Lucknow to shoot for a Tigmanshu Dhulia film.

Last seen in OTT series Garmi, the actor says, “I have shot a film A Winter Tale at Shimla with Gauri Pradhan and Indraneil Sengupta. Written and directed by Yogesh Varma, I have a very powerful and full-fledged role in it but it’s a small film I am not sure of its fate. So, sometimes you do very good work, but it does not reach the right audience whereas you become a part of a big project, but it does not have a significant role. So, this balance of powerful roles and successful projects is very important for actors like us.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He is balancing OTT and films well. “My role in The Great Indian Murder came out well. In Taj Divided by Blood, I had just five scenes but the role of the legendary Maharana Pratap came out well and registered with the audience. Besides Shimla, I have shot for Tishu’s film Ghamasaan with Pratik Gandhi and have wrapped another film Children’s Day.”

For now, the actor is not looking forward to TV shows. “I started with TV and have been part of cult shows like Udaan (1989), Chandrakanta (1992) and Na Aaan Is Desh Laado (2009). I have got too much love from TV, and it made me reach every house. But, for now I am enjoying acting in films and web-series. Besides, I keep doing plays and am looking forward to doing something for the Maha Kumbh in 2025 for which I will be coming to Lucknow this month,” says the actor from Prayagraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON