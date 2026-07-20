Delayed nearly 4 years, Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi's Pooja Meri Jaan finally set for streaming release

Pooja Meri Jaan is finally getting its moment after years of uncertainty. Starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, the long-delayed thriller has found a home on ZEE5, ending a wait that stretched close to four years. The actors and the makers were frustrated as their was in limbo for way too long. Now, it is finally being released via streaming.

Film set for ZEE5

Pooja Meri Jaan finally sees the light of day after 4 years, ZEE5 announces release.

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The platform has unveiled the film as part of its upcoming slate, although its premiere date is still under wraps. Directed by Navjot Gulati and backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Pooja Meri Jaan was initially made for a direct release on JioCinema. But after JioCinema merged with Disney+ Hotstar, the film's future became uncertain.

ZEE5 has also unveiled a packed Hindi content slate. On the series front, viewers can look forward to Kambli, inspired by the life of former cricketer Vinod Kambli, The Scam: Leaked, Coffee King, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 with R Madhavan as host, and the revival of the iconic Zee Horror Show. Fan-favourite franchises are making a comeback too, with new seasons of Rangbaaz, Janaawar and Bakaiti.

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{{^usCountry}} The platform's upcoming film line-up is equally star-studded. It includes Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mouni Roy, Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra's Bandar, Kangana Ranaut-led Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Vaani Kapoor's Sarvgunn Sampann, along with Ghamasaan, Ikroop and Dalimb. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The platform's upcoming film line-up is equally star-studded. It includes Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mouni Roy, Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra's Bandar, Kangana Ranaut-led Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Vaani Kapoor's Sarvgunn Sampann, along with Ghamasaan, Ikroop and Dalimb. {{/usCountry}}

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Director had opened up about the emotional toll

Earlier this year, director Navjot Gulati opened up about the emotional and professional toll Pooja Meri Jaan's long delay has taken on him. He had shared that his father, who passed away in 2024, spent the last few months of his life asking when the film would finally release. Navjot also claimed that co-producer Amar Kaushik stopped responding to his calls and messages after October 2025, leaving him feeling ignored and helpless.

The filmmaker alleged that the biggest roadblock was a pricing dispute, claiming Maddock Films was unwilling to sell the film unless it got the amount it wanted. He also questioned why the makers did not explore a theatrical release, pointing to Vadh 2, which eventually made its way to cinemas despite being an OTT-commissioned project.

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Navjot further revealed that the delay has hurt his career, saying producers and collaborators have become reluctant to work with him because his debut film is still unreleased despite being completed years ago. He even said he was willing to buy back the film himself if the producers no longer wanted to move ahead, hoping to finally bring it to audiences.

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About the film

Pooja Meri Jaan is a thriller that explores the dark realities of stalking and cybercrime. Led by Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, the film also features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. It wrapped filming and completed post-production by the end of 2022, with Niren Bhatt contributing to the screenplay and dialogues.