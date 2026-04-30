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Delhi HC grants order to protect Sunjay Kapur's assets, allows interim injunction filed by Karisma Kapoor's children

The Delhi High Court has restrained creation of third-party rights over assets of Sunjay Kapur. The interim injunction plea filed by Karisma Kapoor's children.

Apr 30, 2026 04:33 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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The estate of Sunjay Kapur continues to remain in the spotlight as legal tensions surrounding it intensify even months after his death. It all started with Karisma Kapoor’s kids moving the Delhi High Court, alleging that Sunjay’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, forged his will. Amid the mounting legal drama, the latest update from news agency ANI states that the Delhi High Court, on Thursday, has allowed the interim injunction plea filed by the children of Karisma, directing maintenance of the status quo on the estate of late Sunjay Kapur and restraining the creation of third-party rights over the assets.

What the court ruled

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor share two children - Samaira and Kiaan.

The court has directed the filing of account statements and restrained the operation of foreign bank accounts and cryptocurrency holdings. After taking into account the "suspicious circumstances" raised by the petitioners and defendant 3 (Rani Kapur), the court held that the onus lies on Priya Kapur (defendant 1) to dispel such doubts.

The court ruled that the question of preservation of the estate must be answered in the affirmative, noting that the trial may take time and, in the meantime, the assets must be protected. The injunction plea was moved by his children from his previous marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor, who has challenged the authenticity of the will.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya Kapur, denied allegations of concealment or siphoning of assets and maintained that full disclosures had been made. He also disputed claims regarding high-value items and defended the validity of the will, stating it followed a format similar to another family will.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

karisma kapoor sunjay kapur
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