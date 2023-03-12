Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to Japanese woman being molested on Holi: 'Such misbehaviour is wrong'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reacted to the recent incident of harassment involving a Japanese woman in Delhi on Holi. The actor took to Twitter and said that such incidents are wrong, and it does not matter whether or not they happen during a festival. (Also read: Devoleena reacts to ‘langoor ke haath mein angoor’ comment on pics with husband)

She tweeted in Hindi, "Misbehaviour with women and girls is wrong and it does not matter when or where it happens. It does not matter what the religion of the culprit, or the victim, or whether it is around a festival. Everyday, one or the other woman is being tortured and harassed. Do you do anything for them at all? Rapes, molestation and assaults are commonplace every day, do you even raise your voice against those?"

She also tweeted, “Celebrate all the festivals, from all religions. Because those who wish to do wrong, will do so anyway. Be it here or in any other country…”

A glimpse of Devoleena Bhattacharjee's tweets.

Devoleena also talked about an video that shows a girl being harrased by her brother-in-law. She said, “Some of these videos are two or three-years-old. For example the one with the brother-in-law and sister-in-law. I did not like whatever happened in that video. Unfortunately, her sister and many relatives were right there and that video was made and posted online.”

Devoleena married Shanwaz Shaikh last year in December in an intimate wedding ceremony. She later announced her marriage with their wedding photos. Following which, the couple was slammed by some for their inter-faith marriage. Devoleena had responded sternly and labelled the comments as toxic in a series of tweets.

