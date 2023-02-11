Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to Rakhi Sawant's ‘I don’t believe in love' comment on vacation pic with husband Shanwaz

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to Instagram and shared a romantic picture with husband Shanwaz Shaikh. The newlyweds are vacationing in Rajasthan. Devoleena posted a happy picture with him with a sweet caption about their ‘Ranthambore diaries.’ Actor Rakhi Sawant dropped a message on her post, “I don't believe in love anymore.” Devoleena extended emotional support to her. Currently, Rakhi is involved in an ugly fight with estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani after she accused him of having an extramarital affair and beating her up the day her mother Jaya Bheda died. (Also read: Rakhi Sawant faints while talking to media after arrest of husband Adil Khan Durrani on her complaint)

In the picture, Devoleena decked up in dark blue traditional suit and wore a matching necklace. She completed her look with grey bangles. Her husband, Shanwaz sported denim jacket with blue pair of jeans. He wore white sneakers for the day. The two held each other's hands while posing for the camera. Shanwaz looked at his wife with loads of love, while she laughed her heart out in the romantic picture. She added Prem's Theme by Papon and The Tigress Ranthambore as the location on the post.

Sharing the photo, Devoleena wrote, “We're on our own time zone.” She posted two pink heart emojis. She added ‘The tigress ranthambore’, ‘Devoleena’, ‘Devoleena Bhattacharjee’, ‘Ranthambore diaries’, ‘couple goals’ and ‘travel together’ as the hashtags on the picture. Rakhi Sawant commented, “I don't believe in love anymore (with crying emojis).” To which, Devoleena replied, “Everything will be fine rakhi. Will see you soon.”

Reacting to the post, one of Devoleena's fan commented, “Lovely click.” Another fan wrote, “So sweet Devoleena, stay happy Devoleena.” Other fan commented, “Happy married life.” A fan wrote, “Beautiful couple, stay blessed always” “How so cute, you both are lovely”, added one. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the picture.

Devoleena and Shahnwaz got married in a private ceremony in December, last year, and announced it on their Instagram accounts. “Chiraag lekar bhi dhoondti toh tujh jaisa nahi milta (I couldn’t have found someone better than him). You are the answer of my pain & prayers. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. (Here’s presenting your brother-in-law)," she wrote alongside their pictures from the wedding festivities. Many people trolled her for getting married to a Muslim guy. They also questioned her about the religion and names of her future children.

In response, she said, "Whether my babies will be Hindu or Muslims aap kaun (who are you)? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha, mera dharm, mere rules. Aap kaun (If you really care for kids so much, go to the many orphanages that exist. Adopt and decide their names and religion. My husband, my kids, my religion. Who are you)? #toxic."

