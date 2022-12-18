Devoleena Bhattacharjee to trolls curious about the religion of her future kids after marrying Shanwaz Shaikh

Ever since she announced her wedding with her gym trainer boyfriend Shanwaz Shaikh, trolls have been attacking Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She has now responded to some of them as they raised questions about the religion of their future children. (Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee confirms wedding to Shanwaz Shaikh)

Labelling the tweets as toxic, Devoleena tweeted, "Whether my babies will be Hindu or Muslims aap kaun (who are you)? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha, mera dharm, mere rules. Aap kaun (If you really care for kids so much, go to the many orphanages that exist. Adopt and decide their names and religion. My husband, my kids, my religion. Who are you)? #toxic."

She added, "Woh mere aur mere pati par chor dijiye. Hum dekh lenge. Aur dusro k dharam pe google search karne k wajai apne dharam par focus kijiye aur acche insaan baniye. Itna toh mujhe yakeen hai aap jaiso se gyaan lene ki mujhe katai zaroorat nahi hai (Leave that to me and my husband please, we can take care of that. And, please focus on your own religion instead of Googling about that of others. And, become a good person. I am sure I do not need advice from people like you)."

She also responded to another troll who tweeted to her "rest in fridge". The Saath Nibhana Saathiya star replied with, "Arey arey kahin apko hi fridge mein naa fit kar dein aapke future wife & son milkar. I am sure yaad toh hoga hi zyada purani news nahi hai (Careful! What if you wife and son fit you in the fridge? I am sure you remember as it is not too old a news item). But still i wish you all the best. #sickmind #toxic."

Devoleena shared pictures with Shanwaz last week and announced her wedding with him. She wrote that could not have found anyone better than him. “Chiraag lekar bhi dhoondti toh tujh jaisa nahi milta (I couldn’t have found someone better than him). You are the answer of my pain & prayers. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. (Here’s presenting your brother-in-law).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON