Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares happy picture with husband Shanwaz Shaikh: 'Aap humari jaan ban gaye'

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is popularly known as Gopi bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, took to Instagram and shared a picture with husband Shanwaz Shaikh. She was all smiles in the photograph that she shared online. Devoleena penned a heartwarming caption in her post for her husband Shanwaz. Along with fans, her celebrity friends posted messages in the comment section. Devoleena got married to Shanwaz on Wednesday. (Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee confirms wedding to Shanwaz Shaikh, shares first pictures as newlyweds)

In the picture, Devoleena wore a glittering grey saree with decorative beaded blouse. Her hands were decorated with henna. She wore golden bangles and kept her hair loose. Her husband, Shanwaz, wore brown casual suit with a white printed shirt. Both of them held each other's hands as they gave a candid pose as they laughed together.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Devoleena wrote, “Aap humaari jaan ban gaye (You have become my lifeline) (red heart emoji).” She also tagged Shanwaz and added Jaan Ban Gye song by Mithoon. She also wrote, “To the new beginnings (evil eye amulet emojis).” She used ‘Newly married’, ‘Couple goals’, ‘Mera pati sirf mera hai’ and ‘blessed’ as hashtags on the post. Actors Bhavini Purohit Dave wrote, “@Devoleena Happiness and Love (red heart and evil eye amulet emojis) and Dalljiet Kaur commented, “Such a cute picture.” Actor Vishal Singh, who starred in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, dropped heart emojis on the post.

Reacting to the picture, one of Devoleena's fans wrote, “Lots of love to both of you.” Another fan commented, “My gopi always be happy.” Other fan wrote, “Congratulations to the new beginning. Waiting for reception event with all excitement (red heart emoji).” “Made for each other," added another person. “Lovely couple,” wrote other one.

She shared heartwarming pictures with Shanwaz on Instagram on Wednesday and wrote, “Chiraag lekar bhi dhoondti toh tujh jaisa nahi milta (I couldn’t have found someone better than him). You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. (Here’s presenting your brother-in-law). ” She used ‘taken’, ‘couple goals’ and ‘finally hooked' as the hashtags on the post.

Devoleena rose to popularity after playing the role of Gopi bahu in the soap opera Saath Nibhaaana Saathiya from 2012-17. She has also appeared on shows like Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto and Laal Ishq.

