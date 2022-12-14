Devoleena Bhattacharjee confirms wedding to Shanwaz Shaikh, shares first pictures as newlyweds

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is popularly known as Gopi bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has confirmed her wedding taking to Instagram. She tied the knot with her gym trainer Shanwaz Shaikh. The actor posted the first pictures after the wedding ceremony and wrote, “And yes proudly I can say I am taken & yes shonu.” Also read: TV’s Gopi bahu Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares wedding pics, confused fans ask 'is this real or for a show'

For the wedding day, Devoleena opted for a red embroidered net saree, paired with a heavy red dupatta as her veil. The borders of her veil read, “Sada sau bhagyavati bhava (May you always remain happily married.” In one of the photos, the newlyweds are seen gazing at each other.

Other pictures had them striking different poses. Shanwaz didn’t shy away from lifting his wife in his arms, in the last one. Sharing the pictures, the actor added, “Chiraag lekar bhi dhoondti toh tujh jaisa nahi milta (I couldn’t have found someone better than him). You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. (Here’s presenting your brother-in-law) She also used hashtags--‘taken’, ‘couple goals’ and ‘finally hooked.’

Meanwhile, a close source told Hindustan Times that Devoleena and her husband took the plunge in a low-key ceremony in Lonavala. This was done due to Shanwaz and his family who didn’t want it to be a grand affair. “It was a simple wedding, just like Devoleena and her partner envisioned. They were planning to get hitched for a long time, and it was just getting delayed. They have been planning to take their relationship to the next level for almost two years now. And finally took the leap, and are very happy,” an insider said.

The couple opted for a court marriage on Wednesday. A haldi ceremony was also held, only attended by family members and close friends. They are likely to host a reception in Mumbai soon.

