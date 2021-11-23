Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals her teacher 'misbehaved' with her: ‘He was a very good teacher...'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has revealed that her maths teacher had misbehaved with her when she went for tuition. She also said that she wanted to file a police complaint but could not because her parents did not want to.

In a new promotional video for Flipkart’s Ladies Vs Gentlemen Season 2, Devoleena can be heard saying, “He was a very good teacher there. Everyone would go to him for tuition. All the good students and two of my best friends also went to him for tuition. Suddenly, after one week, they (my friends) stopped going. They went for one week, but stopped after that.”

She added that she complained to the teacher’s wife but wanted to take some strict action as well. “Then I went for tuitions and then he misbehaved with me. I went back home and told my mom. We went to sir’s house and complained to his wife. All that happened. But, I really wanted to take some strong action, because my two friends were there….perhaps it happened with them as well and then they left the tuitions,” she said.

Sharing what she felt were reasons that her friends did not confide in her, Devoleena added, “They did not feel the need to inform me because they must have felt ‘what will society say? What will everyone say?’ My family also thought the same, right? That is why they did not go to the police and did not take any strong action. Today, I feel I must stand for myself and take action.”

The actor then offered some advice for parents and said, “This is advice for society and all parents. Whenever your children are suffering or facing something like this, please, please. Please, take action.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is the latest wild card entry on Salman Khan reality show Bigg Bosss 15.