Jay Bhanushali complains about being declared ‘kamina’ as Devoleena Bhattacharjee pulls his leg about Mahhi Vij. Watch

A new promo for Ladies Vs Gentlemen has been shared online by Flipkart Video. The video showed panellists Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Jay Bhanushali arguing about men complimenting women. Host Genelia D’Souza asked, “What % of men get jealous when their partner gets attention from another man?"

Jay, who is married to Mahhi Vij, said, “Problem tab hoti hai jab woh aadmi biwi ko compliment karta hai aur biwi ki hasee nikalti hai (The problem starts when another man compliments my wife and she smiles).” He then described his reaction with a facial expression - one of jealousy.

Devoleena said, “Kum se kum biwi ko koi aur compliment toh de raha hai (At least someone is complimenting your wife).” As Jay protested that he does compliment Mahhi, Devoleena teased, “Tum bhi tabhi dena shuru kiya hoga jab kisi aur ko dete hue dekha hoga (You also must have started when you saw someone else complimenting her).”

Jay then jokingly complained, “Matlab mere ko nalayak, kamina, kutta, sab ghoshit kar diya hai. Ki bhaiyya, aadmi log toh aise hi hote hai (I have been declared useless and a scoundrel, all men are being painted in this light).”

Currently, Jay is in the Bigg Boss 15 house as a contestant, while Mahhi has been cheering him on from outside. Last month, she broke her Karwa Chauth fast after watching him during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She performed the puja and held a sieve in front of his face on the television set. Their daughter Tara gave her a sip of water and fed her a piece of sweet.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mahhi wrote, “This Karwa Chauth is very different but the love, the bond is still the same! Our Tara is there to help me break my fast as we watch you daily.”