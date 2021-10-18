Jasmin Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali fight, she says he has ‘misfortune’ of having wife like Mahhi Vij. Watch

A new promo for season two of Ladies Vs Gentlemen showed Jasmin Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali getting into a heated argument, with her even taking aim at his wife, Mahhi Vij. The show premiered on Flipkart Video on Saturday.

Riteish Deshmukh asked what percentage of men think they are better in decision-making roles than women. Jasmin said that it is an ‘ego massage’ for men - ‘woh authority ki maine yeh decision liya hai, yeh sahi hai (they want to assert their authority that they have taken a decision so it must be right)’.

Jay argued that women can’t even decide what to cook at home. “Woh bhi pooch ke banati hai, ‘Kya khaoge?’ (They do not even cook without asking us what we want to eat).” Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that women ask men what they want to eat because they want to avoid ‘nakhre (tantrums)’ later.

However, Jasmin claimed that Jay is venting out his unhappiness at Mahhi. “Yeh apni biwi ki frustration iss show pe utaarta hai (He is taking out the frustration he feels because of his wife on this show),” she said. She then addressed him directly, “Teri badkismati hai teri biwi aisi hai (It’s your misfortune that your wife is like this).”

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2011. They have a two-year-old daughter, Tara, and are also foster parents to their caretaker’s children - Khushi and Rajveer.

Jasmin, meanwhile, is in a relationship with Aly Goni. The two fell in love during their stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house and even discussed marriage.

However, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Aly said that he and Jasmin are in no hurry to get married. “Jis din bhi hum logon ko lag gaya ke (The day we feel) we are ready for it, we will do it,” he said. “Abhi saath rehna shuru kiya hai. Thodi aadat ho jaye. Friend zone se doosre zone mein aate hue thoda time lagta hai (We have just started living together, let us get used to it a little. It takes some time to move from the friend zone to another zone),” he added.