Jay Bhanushali’s wife Mahhi Vij blocks him on Instagram, he asks ‘what is this nonsense’

Jay Bhanushali was blocked by his wife, Mahhi Vij, on Instagram after he supposedly put up ‘bad pictures’ of her. He took to Instagram Stories to share the development with fans and asked them to message her and persuade her to unblock him.

On Tuesday, Jay shared a picture of him and Mahhi with their daughter Tara. He later shared a series of videos on Instagram Stories in which he said that his wife blocked him after that post.

“Because he always puts bad pictures of me, don’t do that,” Mahhi complained, as Jay turned the camera towards her. He tried to pacify her by saying that the post only got compliments and no negative comments but to no avail.

“Agar yeh maine kiya hota toh abhi tak saare lecture aana shuru hote, ‘ab tum mujhe waisa pyaar nahi karte, tumhare zaroor kisi aur ke saath chakkar chal raha hai’ (If I blocked her, I would never hear the end of it. She would accuse me of not loving her anymore and having an affair with someone else),” he said.

Jay also urged his followers to message Mahhi and tell her to unblock him on Instagram. “What is this nonsense going on? You are watching my stories but I can’t see any of your posts,” he told her. “Achcha, you are watching from Tara’s account? I can do the same.”

Later, Jay shared a screenshot of the direct messages received by Mahhi and said that despite the persuasion of fans, she did not unblock him. “Just got this snapshot by @mahhivij, thank you all for requesting but she has still blocked me on Instagram,” he said. Jay Bhanushali on Instagram Stories.

Jay and Mahhi have a two-year-old daughter, Tara, and are also foster parents to their caretaker’s children - Khushi and Rajveer.