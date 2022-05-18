Dhaakad title song shows Kangana Ranaut’s transformation into ruthless Agent Agni. Watch

On Wednesday, the producers of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Dhaakad launched the film’s title song two days before the film’s release. The song was launched by Kangana herself in a grand event in Varanasi. The one-minute song has been sung by Vasundhara Vee and showcases the various disguises and sides of Kangana’s character Agent Agni. Also read: Kangana Ranaut says people cautioned Dhaakad director about working with her

The video opens with an injured Kangana trying to shoot a gun at a target unsuccessfully and getting frustrated. We then get a glimpse of her training montage as she transforms herself into a ruthless assassin and spy. The video then transitions into how Kangana’s character is after her transformation. We see her handling guns with ease, beating bad guys without breaking a sweat, and breaking bones and chopping limbs at will. The video also gives a glimpse at the various disguises and avatars Kangana has in the film.

Earlier in the day, Kangana had shared her look for the song launch event on social media. She shared a picture of herself in red embroidered ethnic wear and wrote, “In Kashi today… for Dhaakad title track launch… I love this place.”

Dhaakad is a spy action-thriller starring Kangana as a super-spy named Agent Agni. It is Razneesh Ghai's first feature film as a director. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

In a recent press conference for the film in Delhi, Kangana said that her entire career has been leading up to this role. “Whether I am playing a girl who fights a snatcher trying to steal her bag (in Queen), a mother who’s trying to get her career back on track (in Panga), a woman who’s fighting mental health issues (in Judgementall Hai Kya) or a freedom fighter (in Manikarnika)--all those women are dhaakad (bold),” she said.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. It releases in theatres on May 20.

