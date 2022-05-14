Kangana Ranaut says people cautioned Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai about working with her: ‘He didn’t give up on me’

Kangana Ranaut has said that the director of her upcoming film Dhaakad would get incredulous and amazed questions about why he wanted to work with her. The first-time director, however, stuck to his guns, the actor said. The actor revealed this in a press conference while promoting Dhaakad in the national capital recently. Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Amitabh Bachchan posting then deleting Dhaakad post: 'They have their personal stuff'

In a press conference for Dhaakad in Delhi, Razneesh was asked about his experience of working with Kangana. After he responded, Kangana added, “A lot of people told him ‘You will work with Kangana in your first film?’ Kyunki mera toh naam badnam kar ke rakha hua hai (Because my image has been spoiled). But despite all that, he said I will make this film only with Kangana. For a first-timer, it was a very big call. He didn’t give up on me.”

Kangana has often been at loggerheads with several members of the film industry, notably filmmaker Karan Johar and actors like Alia Bhatt. The outspoken actor is known to be rather blunt in her opinion about the industry and she believes that is something that has not won her many friends there.

Dhaakad is a spy action-thriller starring Kangana as a super-spy named Agent Agni. It is Razneesh’s first feature film as a director. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. Talking about how her entire career has been leading up to this role, Kangana said, “Whether I am playing a girl who fights a snatcher trying to steal her bag (in Queen), a mother who’s trying to get her career back on track (in Panga), a woman who’s fighting mental health issues (in Judgementall Hai Kya) or a freedom fighter (in Manikarnika)--all those women are dhaakad (bold).”

Dhaakad releases in theatres on May 20. Recently, Salman Khan shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram feed with the caption, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best!” He tagged Kangana and her co-star Arjun Rampal. Kangana shared Salman’s post on her Instagram Stories and thanked the actor. She wrote, “Thank you my Dabangg hero (fire emoji)…heart of gold,” before adding, “I will never again say that I am alone in this industry…thank you from the entire Dhaakad team.”

