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Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ajay Devgn's comedy earns 8 crore; yet to beat Total Dhamaal

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 2 (updated live): The adventure comedy stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jafferi among others.

Jul 11, 2026 05:05 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi returned with the fourth film in the Dhamaal franchise, but the opening day response has been divided. While some viewers enjoyed the comedy, others were less impressed, and the mixed word of mouth seems to have affected the film's box office numbers in its first two days. Here's a look at how it performed on the second day.

Dhamaal 4 box office performance by 5 PM

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Film earns 7.02 crore, fails to beat Total Dhamaal

Dhamaal 4 opened on a decent note at the box office, collecting 14 crore net on Friday across 10,669 shows with an occupancy of 24%. However, the film failed to build on that momentum on Saturday.

According to trade website Sacnilk, the film has earned 8.39 crore net from 7,231 shows, with occupancy remaining unchanged at 24%. After two days, the film's India net collection stands at 22.39 crore.

The film's performance looks modest compared to Welcome To The Jungle, which was released in theatres on June 26. On its second day, the comedy collected a solid 20 crore net from 10,396 shows, taking its two-day India net total to 39 crore.

Compared to last Ajay Devgn releases

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is backed by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. Serving as the fourth chapter in the popular comedy franchise and a direct sequel to 2019's Total Dhamaal, the film brings together a star-studded cast led by Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar.

Reviewing the film, Hindustan Times wrote, "Overall, for a film called Dhamaal, there's little fun to be had. It recycles its story, music and even its brand of comedy, hoping nostalgia will do the heavy lifting. It doesn't. The only thing buried under 'M ke neeche' is whatever made the first Dhamaal work."

The makers have already hinted that the franchise is far from over. A post-credit scene in Dhamaal 4 reportedly confirmed that Dhamaal 5 is in the works, with Farhad Samji set to write the next instalment.

 
ajay devgn total dhamaal
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