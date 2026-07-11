Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ajay Devgn's comedy earns 8 crore; yet to beat Total Dhamaal

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi returned with the fourth film in the Dhamaal franchise, but the opening day response has been divided. While some viewers enjoyed the comedy, others were less impressed, and the mixed word of mouth seems to have affected the film's box office numbers in its first two days. Here's a look at how it performed on the second day.

Dhamaal 4 box office performance by 5 PM

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Film earns ₹ 7.02 crore, fails to beat Total Dhamaal

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Dhamaal 4 opened on a decent note at the box office, collecting ₹14 crore net on Friday across 10,669 shows with an occupancy of 24%. However, the film failed to build on that momentum on Saturday.

According to trade website Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹8.39 crore net from 7,231 shows, with occupancy remaining unchanged at 24%. After two days, the film's India net collection stands at ₹22.39 crore.

The film's performance looks modest compared to Welcome To The Jungle, which was released in theatres on June 26. On its second day, the comedy collected a solid ₹20 crore net from 10,396 shows, taking its two-day India net total to ₹39 crore.

Compared to last Ajay Devgn releases

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{{^usCountry}} Dhamaal 4 has, however, fallen behind compared to Ajay Devgn's previous release, De De Pyaar De 2, from 2025. The romantic comedy earned ₹12.25 crore net on its second day from 12,190 shows, taking its India net collection to ₹21 crore after two days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhamaal 4 has, however, fallen behind compared to Ajay Devgn's previous release, De De Pyaar De 2, from 2025. The romantic comedy earned ₹12.25 crore net on its second day from 12,190 shows, taking its India net collection to ₹21 crore after two days. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Compared to another Ajay Devgn film, Son of Sardaar 2, Dhamaal 4 is performing better. Son of Sardaar 2 collected ₹8.25 crore net on its second day across 7,292 shows, bringing its India net total to ₹15.50 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Compared to another Ajay Devgn film, Son of Sardaar 2, Dhamaal 4 is performing better. Son of Sardaar 2 collected ₹8.25 crore net on its second day across 7,292 shows, bringing its India net total to ₹15.50 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The biggest comparison, however, remains Total Dhamaal. Released in 2019, the third film in the franchise collected a massive ₹20.40 crore net on its second day alone and eventually wrapped up its theatrical run with a lifetime net collection in India of ₹155.67 crore. Against that benchmark, Dhamaal 4 has a long way to go. The sharp drop on its second day has slowed its early momentum, and for now, it is trailing behind both its predecessor and several recent comedy releases. About Dhamaal 4 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The biggest comparison, however, remains Total Dhamaal. Released in 2019, the third film in the franchise collected a massive ₹20.40 crore net on its second day alone and eventually wrapped up its theatrical run with a lifetime net collection in India of ₹155.67 crore. Against that benchmark, Dhamaal 4 has a long way to go. The sharp drop on its second day has slowed its early momentum, and for now, it is trailing behind both its predecessor and several recent comedy releases. About Dhamaal 4 {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is backed by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. Serving as the fourth chapter in the popular comedy franchise and a direct sequel to 2019's Total Dhamaal, the film brings together a star-studded cast led by Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar.

Reviewing the film, Hindustan Times wrote, "Overall, for a film called Dhamaal, there's little fun to be had. It recycles its story, music and even its brand of comedy, hoping nostalgia will do the heavy lifting. It doesn't. The only thing buried under 'M ke neeche' is whatever made the first Dhamaal work."

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The makers have already hinted that the franchise is far from over. A post-credit scene in Dhamaal 4 reportedly confirmed that Dhamaal 5 is in the works, with Farhad Samji set to write the next instalment.

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