Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 7: Ajay Devgn's comedy sees another drop, closes in on 100 crore in India

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 7: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi's Dhamaal 4 opened to a decent response at the box office after its July 10 release, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences. However, after a decent start, the comedy entertainer has begun to lose steam, with its earnings continuing to dip.

Box office update

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 7: The fourth instalment of the Dhamaal franchise is directed by Indra Kumar.

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According to trade website Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 earned an estimated ₹6 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 7, with the film playing across 11,006 shows. With this, the comedy entertainer's total India net collection has climbed to ₹96 crore, while its India gross now stands at ₹114.49 crore.

The film's box office earnings continued to decline on its seventh day, collecting ₹6 crore net, which marks an 11.1% drop from its ₹6.75 crore net collection on the previous day.

Dhamaal 4 got off to a decent start at the box office, earning ₹14 crore net on its opening day across 10,669 shows. The comedy entertainer went on to post a solid opening weekend, collecting ₹65 crore net.

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{{^usCountry}} On Day 6, Dhamaal 4 earned ₹6.75 crore net, which was a decline of 31.6% compared to its Day 5 earnings of ₹9.50 crore net. Dhamaal 4 collected ₹22.50 crore on day two and ₹28.50 crore on day three. The film earned an estimated ₹8.75 crore net on its fourth day across 10,598 shows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Day 6, Dhamaal 4 earned ₹6.75 crore net, which was a decline of 31.6% compared to its Day 5 earnings of ₹9.50 crore net. Dhamaal 4 collected ₹22.50 crore on day two and ₹28.50 crore on day three. The film earned an estimated ₹8.75 crore net on its fourth day across 10,598 shows. {{/usCountry}}

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At the overseas box office, Dhamaal 4 added ₹1 crore to its tally on Day 7, taking its total international gross to ₹18.25 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to ₹132.74 crore.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is backed by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. The film is the fourth instalment in the popular Dhamaal franchise and a direct sequel to Total Dhamaal (2019). The comedy brings together a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar.

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An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read: "Overall, for a film called Dhamaal, there's little fun to be had. It recycles its story, music and even its brand of comedy, hoping nostalgia will do the heavy lifting. It doesn't. The only thing buried under 'M ke neeche' is whatever made the first Dhamaal work."

The film revolves around a high-stakes treasure hunt and comes packed with the franchise's signature slapstick humour. However, Dhamaal 4 has drawn a mixed response from critics and moviegoers. Despite the divided reviews, the makers appear confident about the future of the franchise. The film's post-credit scene reportedly confirms that Dhamaal 5 is already in development, with Farhad Samji attached as the writer for the next instalment.