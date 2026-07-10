Dhamaal 4 Twitter reviews: Fans call Ajay Devgn film a ‘laugh riot’ but slam weak writing and 'cringe' AI shots

The much-awaited adventure comedy Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan and others, finally released in theatres on 10 June. While audiences had high expectations from the latest instalment of the popular franchise, the initial response has been mixed, with viewers praising the comedy and performances but criticising the writing, VFX and use of AI-generated shots.

Dhamaal 4 Twitter reviews: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi film receives mixed reviews.

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Several X users shared their reactions after watching the film. While many described Dhamaal 4 as a laugh riot and an entertaining family watch, others criticised its weak screenplay and sloppy second half. The first half appears to have impressed most viewers, but many felt the film lost momentum after the interval.

What Internet has to say about Dhamaal 4

One X user praised the film and wrote, "A Complete FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT Roller Coaster RIDE. Paisa Wasool Stuff. Dhamaal 4."

Another tweeted, "NON-STOP LAUGHATHON. The ultimate king of Bollywood slapstick is back, and it arrives with the force of a thunderbolt. #Dhamaal4 is a masterfully executed revival of a beloved comedy legacy that proudly returns to its roots. Director Indra Kumar bravely doubles down on loud, unapologetic, old-school physical comedy. This fourth installment follows the iconic template of the 2007 original: a frantic, greedy, every-man-for-himself treasure hunt filled with bizarre roadblocks and logic-defying situations. The entire cast delivers a high-octane masterclass in physical comedy. Every actor brings a distinct flavor of madness to the table."

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{{^usCountry}} Another review read, "Entertainment galore at #Dhamaal4. Ajay Devgn, as always, leads the show, especially the Ram Ram sequence recreated from Ishq. Riteish Deshmukh gets many hilarious scenes and an endearing scene at the end. Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey as Adi and Manav rock. The remaining star cast lends good support to this Indra Kumar directorial. Enjoy with your family, especially in 4DX with kids. They'll enjoy the water splash in between." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another review read, "Entertainment galore at #Dhamaal4. Ajay Devgn, as always, leads the show, especially the Ram Ram sequence recreated from Ishq. Riteish Deshmukh gets many hilarious scenes and an endearing scene at the end. Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey as Adi and Manav rock. The remaining star cast lends good support to this Indra Kumar directorial. Enjoy with your family, especially in 4DX with kids. They'll enjoy the water splash in between." {{/usCountry}}

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Calling it better than Total Dhamaal and Son of Sardaar 2, another X user wrote, "I didn't find it particularly special. Some jokes land, while others don't. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Riteish Deshmukh all deliver good performances, but the writing is weak. It's slightly better than Total Dhamaal. It's not terrible. If you watch it once with an audience, you'll have a good time. It's a hundred times better than Son of Sardaar 2."

Another tweeted, "A High-Octane, Blockbuster Laugh Riot! Dhamaal 4 is a highly entertaining family package that brilliantly honors the legacy of its franchise while amplifying the scale to massive new heights. Backed by a stellar supporting cast and great technical polish, Dhamaal 4 is the perfect weekend watch for families looking for non-stop laughter."

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Pointing out the film's shortcomings, another viewer wrote, "#Dhamaal4 was a fun ride. 3/5 Loved the first half, the second half dips here and there but still delivers enough laughs. The treasure hunt portion felt a little dull, but the emotional scenes that followed actually hit hard and added some nice weight to the film."

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Criticising the film, another user wrote, "#Dhamaal4 Makers are too lazy using Cheap quality Ai to show back story montage. Instagram, youtube creators make better than this."

Another viewer criticised the VFX and AI-generated shots, writing, "Dhamaal 4 is a decent comedy movie without any vulgarity. It's a clean comedy movie which you can watch with your family. The overall story is very good, Comedy is very good, Jokes land very well, but some jokes are way too cringeworthy. VFX are CRAP, AI shots were a pain in the eyes, and they have used them many times in movies, especially the ocean shots."

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About Dhamaal 4

Helmed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is produced by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. It is the fourth instalment in the Dhamaal franchise and serves as a direct sequel to Total Dhamaal (2019). The film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar.