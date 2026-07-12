Dhamaal 4 worldwide box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn's film zooms past 50 crore despite mixed reviews

Dhamaal 4 worldwide box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn's much-awaited adventure comedy film finally released in theatres on July 10. While the film received praise for its comedy, many were disappointed with the 'weak writing' and VFX in the movie. However, despite this, the audience seems to be flocking to theatres, leading to the film crossing ₹50 crore mark worldwide in just two days.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection

Dhamaal 4 worldwide box office collection day 2: The adventure comedy film earns ₹10 crore overseas.

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According to Sacnilk, on Day 2, Dhamaal 4 collected a net of ₹22.50 crore across 10,954 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹43.80 crore and total India net collections to ₹36.50 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected ₹5.00 crore on day 2, taking its total overseas gross to ₹10.00 crore so far. With this, the film's total worldwide gross collection stands at ₹53.80 crore.

On day 2, the film's India collection saw a 60% jump, outperforming the day 1 collection. This has paved the way for the film to record a strong opening weekend. However, the film is still lagging behind Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, which collected ₹7 crore overseas on day 2 and a total worldwide collection of ₹58.50 crore in two days. It's yet to be seen whether Dhamaal 4 is able to maintain the momentum or would see a dip in collections due to the reviews.

About Dhamaal 4

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{{^usCountry}} The Dhamaal franchise began in 2007, and the success of the film led to the makers spawning two more sequels, Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019). Now, after seven years, Dhamaal 4 has been released. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Dhamaal franchise began in 2007, and the success of the film led to the makers spawning two more sequels, Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019). Now, after seven years, Dhamaal 4 has been released. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta. {{/usCountry}}

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The film revolves around a group of eccentric, money-hungry misfits racing against each other to find a mythical treasure hidden on a remote island, encountering a bumbling crew of modern pirates searching for the treasure as well.

Talking about Dhamaal 4, Ravi Kishan, in an interview with Hindustan Times, had predicted that the film would revive the comedy genre in Bollywood and emerge as a blockbuster. He said, "This is the era of comedy films, and I think Dhamaal 4 is going to do extremely well because it's a very well-written film. All of its jokes will land, and even its songs are already doing well. The timing is perfect, and I can see the film becoming a massive hit."