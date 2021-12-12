Dhanush gives a humble reply as photographer asks him to say something in ‘south’, Sara Ali Khan laughs

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are currently promoting their upcoming film Atrangi Re. In a video shared on social media, a photographer can be seen asking Dhanush to say something in ‘south’.

In a video shared on Instagram, a paparazzo can be heard asking Dhanush, “Sir kuch South mein boliye na? (Sir please say something in South).” Confused Dhanush replies “Haan?” Suddenly another paparazzo yells “Tamil mein, Tamil mein (In Tamil.)” Dhanush then says “Vanakkam (Hello)," with folded hands. Sara Ali Khan bursts into laughter at the exchange.

Many people reacted to the video in the comments section and slammed the photographer for asking Dhanush to ‘say something in south’, instead of being specific. One person commented on the video, “Bhaiyya south mein 4 languages hoti hain. Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. Koi abhi North Indian se 'north' bolne ko bolega toh woh Hindi bolega ya Marathi ya Gujarati ya Punjabi ya Himachali? (Brother South India has 4 languages Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. If somebody asks a North Indian to say something in ‘North’ then will he speak Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi or Himachali)”

Another one wrote, “South mein boliye? Umm? Aap north mein bolte ho kya bhaiyya? (Say something in south? Brother do you speak in North?)” Making fun of the incident another one wrote, “What is south mein boliye abhi Mumbai se South mein jaye bolne ke liye (What is speak in South? Should a person go from Mumbai to South India just to speak)? Paps should have the basic knowledge of how to speak."

Many fans pointed out Dhanush's humble gesture and wrote, “Dhanush is so humble.” While another one wrote, “What is south mein bolo? South India mein bhi languages hain alag (What do you mean by speak in South? South India has different languages). I am so glad that he remained humble and said vannakam.”

In the Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, Sara will play a Bihari girl named Rinku who is in love with both her husband (played by Dhanush) and her lover (played by Akshay Kumar). The movie will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021.