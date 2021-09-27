Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur make rare joint appearance in new pic from get-together with Mumtaz
bollywood

Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur make rare joint appearance in new pic from get-together with Mumtaz

Mumtaz had a reunion with her old co-star Dharmendra. Also present was Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur with Mumtaz and her sister.

Yesteryear actor Mumtaz has shared a picture from her Sunday get-together with her old co-star Dharmendra. Other pictures from the meet-up revealed that Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, and Mumtaz's sister were also present. 

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mumtaz wrote in her caption, “So sweet,” and added a red heart emoji. Dharmendra, who is married to Hema Malini, has appeared with Mumtaz in films such as Loafer, Jheel Ke Us Paar and more. According to a leading daily, they spent over two hours catching up.

RELATED STORIES

He has four children with Prakash Kaur, including actors Sunny and Bobby Deol. Sunny recently took to Instagram to share a video of him and his mother, having a great time on a vacation together. Earlier this month, he and Bobby wished her a happy birthday with special social media posts. 

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954, before his Bollywood debut. He was only 19 years old at the time. But he fell head over heels for Hema after working with her in several films. In a 1999 interview with Simi Garewal, Hema admitted that her family was opposed to their relationship. 

Also read: When Dharmendra saw Hema Malini for the first time and told Shashi Kapoor: ‘Kudi badi changi hai’

When Simi Garewal pointed out the 'stir' that their relationship caused and asked if she had to face any 'family opposition' because of it, Hema said, "Naturally, no parents would like me to marry... This kind of a marriage. But it was difficult to decide any other thing for me... I was quite close to him, we were together for so long. And to suddenly think of somebody else to marry, I don't think it is right. So I called him and I said, 'You'll have to marry me now'. He said, 'Yeah, I'll marry you'. So that is how it happened."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumtaz dharmendra prakash kaur hema malini
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mike Tyson comes aboard Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger

5

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and more at Global Citizen Mumbai

When bankrupt Amitabh Bachchan went to Yash Chopra's house and asked for a job

Dia Mirza asked how much she charged for Global Citizen event. Here's her reply
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP