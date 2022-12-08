Dharmendra attends puja on 87th birthday, blesses 'loving neighbour' Ajay Devgn for wishing him

Bobby Deol and nephew Karan Deol have shared a joint post about how veteran actor Dharmendra celebrated his 87th birthday with a puja at home. The picture shows Dharmendra in shirt and trousers, sitting in front of the holy fire with a garland around his neck. He is seen holding hands with Bobby and Karan sitting on each side. Also read: Sunny Deol praises father Dharmendra, calls him the 'only actor to succeed in all genres': 'He has done it all'

Sharing the picture on their respective Instagram handles, Bobby and Karan wrote, “So blessed to be your son and grandson. Happy Birthday Bade papa @aapkadharam.”

Bobby Deol and Karan Deol shared a picture of Dharmendra from a puja.

Actor Vatsal Sheth also wished him “Happiest birthday” in the comments section. Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal also wrote, “Janamdin mubarak to the legend.” Calling him a superhero, Rajniesh Duggall said, “Happy happy birthday to the legend/ the OG superhero.” A fan wrote, “We’re all blessed to have Dharam Sir and so proud of his achievements & contributions to our industry.” Another wished him saying, “Happy Birthday Dharam ji, wish you many many happy returns of the day. Keep up the cheerful smile always.”

Hema Malini also shared two pictures with Dharmendra on Twitter and wrote, “Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives. Happy birthday to the love of my life.”

Esha Deol shared a picture from his younger days on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday papa. Love you.” She was spotted at the Salaam Venky screening on Wednesday.

Esha Deol also wished her father.

Dharmendra and Ajay Devgn showered each other with love.

Ajay Devgn also wished Dharmendra on Twitter. Sharing a picture of him, he wrote, “Dearest Dharamji. Happy birthday Sir. You are my neighbour & my favourite. And you continue to rock. Lots of love & warm wishes. Ajay.” The veteran actor responded to him, saying, “Jeetey raho Ajay, you are my loving neighbour and I am your loving uncle. Love you always.”

Dharmendra will now be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It will hit theatres on April 28 next year.

