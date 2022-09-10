Sunny Deol praises father Dharmendra, calls him the 'only actor to succeed in all genres': 'He has done it all'

Sunny Deol has said he didn't need to go far to find his idol, as he found one at his home in his father Dharmendra. Sunny, who is the eldest son of Dharmendra, praised his father for his versatility as an actor. He also recalled how Dharmendra used to have a very busy schedule with many films lined up for shooting in a single day. Also Read| Sunny Deol shares perfect moment with Dharmendra, Bobby Deol

Sunny, who has worked with Dharmendra in a number of films including Apne and three instalments of Yamla Pagla Deewana, said that he wishes he was an actor in the same era as his father. The father-son duo will reunite in the second instalment of Apne.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunny said he considers his father to be his idol. He said, “I have got my idol at home. He is the only actor to succeed in all genres of cinema and he has never shied away from exploring different roles. Be it Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Pratigya, Phool Aur Phattar or Anupama – he has done it all. I wish I was an active actor in his era.”

Sunny also spoke about how films were different in the times when Dharmendra was at the peak of his career. He said, "My dad used to shoot for many films in a day - from one set to the other. Imagine, how good the writer and directors were, that the actor could stick to their characters. They had no written scripts, it was just based on narrations. We have bound scripts in today’s time, but they are not close to what was done back in the day. I always keep thinking… I wish I was in that era.”

Sunny will be next seen in R Balki's Chup: Revenge of the Artist, a thriller that is touted as an ode to Guru Dutt. Also starring Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt, it is scheduled for theatrical release on September 23. Apne 2, in which Sunny will star alongside his younger brother Bobby Deol and son Karan Deol apart from Dharmendra, will start filming next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON