Dharmendra calls himself only bad actor among 'talented' Sholay team: 'To me it was just a picnic'

Actor Dharmendra reacted to a tweet by director Ramesh Sippy after their film Sholay completed 46 years on Sunday. Sholay released in 1975 to a dull start but, with time, became a cult classic.

Ramesh took to Twitter to remember the film and wrote on Sunday: “#Sholay completes 46 years today. Time has flown by so quickly. 46 years of unbelievable experience of working with such a great star cast and the entire team.”

He tagged Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Javed Akhtar and congratulated them for their combined effort. He also used hashtags to remember Jagdeep, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan, all of whom are no more. He also shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the shoot of the film, which also featured late AK Hangal and Sanjeev Kumar.

Reacting to the picture, Dharmendra made a mention of how he was the only ‘bad actor’ in Ramesh’s team. He wrote: “Ramesh, congratulations captain on the completion of 46 years of Sholay. It is you, Ramesh, who made Sholay, ‘Shakaar-e-Aazam’. Sholay is forever. I think I was the only bad actor amongst your talented team of great artists. To me, it was just a picnic and I enjoyed it Dharam way.”

A fan reacted to the actor calling himself thus and wrote in Hindi: “You a bad actor? In that case, who would have played Veeru? No one could have done justice to that character other than you. You may have had a desire to play Thakur’s character, but you played Veeru to perfection. You were an essential part of Sholay.”

In an earlier interview to PTI, Ramesh had revealed how the journey of creating Sholay, including scripting and casting, took a little over two years. The shoot started from October 3, 1973 and Sholay released in theatres on August 15, 1975.

Ramesh said they knew that they had a good film on their hands. “We felt that we were making a damn good film but certainly not that 45 years later we would be talking about it. Everyone put their best foot forward. But we didn’t expect this much (love and following). It has become a phenomenon,” he said.