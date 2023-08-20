Dharmendra kisses Dev Anand's cheek in unseen picture: I would wait in long lines for buying ticket to watch his films

Dharmendra has shared a rare picture with late actor Dev Anand and mentioned how he used to wait in line to watch his film in his younger days. The picture is proof how Dharmendra went from being a fan of Dev Anand to becoming his co-star. The two had starred in the 1996 film Return of Jewel Thief. Also read: Sunny Deol receives notice over dues of ₹55 crore, bank puts his Juhu property on sale: Report

Dharmendra and Dev Anand sharing a lovely moment.

Sharing the old picture on Instagram, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, Dev sahab ki film dekhne ke liye… cinema hall ke baahir… lambi line mein ticket ke liye ghanton intzaar karta tha main (I used to stand in long lines for hours outside the cinema hall to buy a ticket to watch his film).” The picture shows Dharmendra kissing Dev Anand's cheek.

Fans say they stand in line for their films

Fans of the two superstars loved the picture. A fan reacted, “Line me lagne wala samay aaj sabse khubsurat dikhta hoga. Vah bhi ek samay tha aaj bhi ek samay hai jaha ham log line me lagte hai (the time when you used to stand in a line must be very beautifl for you. That was a different time. Today we stand in a line for your films).”

Mentioning how fans are now lining up for Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2, a fan wrote, “Aur hum apki aur is time to @iamsunnydeol sir ki movie dekhne k liye log ghanto line me khde hokr ticket le rhe hai (And we stand in line for you and currently people are standing in line for hours to buy tickets of Sunny Deol's film). I love Deol family my life line Deol family my heart beat @aapkadharam sir.”

A comment also read: “Dharmendra Sir hindi cinema me bahoot se aise actors aaye hai jinhone apni damdaar acting aur apni saadgi aur apni awaj se logo ka dil jeeta hai jaise Dilip kumar, Raj kapoor, Dev Anand etc. Lakin meri nazar se aapke andar sabhi khoobi thi jo in sabhi actors me thi aap mere favorite actor ho Dharmendra sir me aapko bahoot chahta hu love you Sir. (There are many actors in Hindi cinema like Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand etc who won out hearts with their acting, voice and simplicity. In my view, you had all these qualities just like these actors and that's why you are my favourite actor).”

Dharmendra's latest film and show

Dharmendra was recently seen Karan Johar's in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. He played the role of Ranveer Singh's grandfather and Jaya Bachchan's husband in the film which also starred Alia Bhatt and Shabana Azmi. He also featured as Sheikh Salim Chisti in the web series, Taj: Divided By Blood and Taj: Reign of Revenge.

