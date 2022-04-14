Dharmendra looks dapper as he holds his ‘cub’ Esha Deol in her childhood pic, fan says 'what a looker'

Esha Deol has shared a childhood picture with father Dharmendra along with an interesting caption in which she compared him to a lion and called herself a cub. Esha Deol is the daughter of Dharmendra from his second wife, actor-politician Hema Malini. The couple also have a younger daughter, Ahana Deol.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Esha wrote, “The lion filled with pride as he lets his cub roar. @aapkadharam #throwbackthursday #fatheranddaughter.” The picture shows Dharmendra in a jacket and denims, holding Esha in his arm. She is in a frock and socks and is seen stretching herself while still being held by her father.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Esha's friend Chinu commented to the post, “What we were doing with Radhya, Miu and Zanu yesterday.” A fan reacted, “So sweet Dharmendra ji looking dashing as always.” Another wrote, “The tiger..dharamji.. look at him.. what a looker.” A comment also read, “Utterly cute and adorable, stay blessed.”

Esha and husband Bharat Takhtani are parents to two daughters: 4-year-old Radhya and 2-year-old Miraya.

Esha made her Bollywood debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe in 2002 and went on to feature in hit films like Yuva, Dhoom, Insan, Kaal and No Entry. She slowly disappeared from the film scene after tying the knot in 2012. After making a few appearances in between, she made her big acting comeback this year with web series, Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even before she made her acting debut, Esha had accompanied her mother Hema Malini on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. Talking about how Dharmendra was against his daughters getting into films, she had said, “He doesn’t get angry but he is very possessive about us. He is like girls have to sit at home only, Punjabi type of things. We are not allowed to go out that often but mumma is there, so we manage to go for sports and all. We had to go for state-levels outside Mumbai.”

She added, “He is really concerned about whatever we do and all that. Very protective. He doesn’t like us wearing sleeveless tops and short pants. Whenever he comes home, we sit in trousers or in a salwar kameez."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON