Dharmendra meets Aamir Khan, poses with his son Azad; recalls Yaadon Ki Baaraat

Dharmendra took to his X account to share a bunch of pictures with actor Aamir Khan. The veteran actor, who is winning hearts for his performance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shared with his fans that he met Aamir Khan and his son Azad Khan, a meeting that he called akin to 'Yaadon ki Baaraat (series of memories).' (Also read: Sunny Deol reacts to Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'My dad can do anything')

When Dharmendra met Aamir

Dharmendra with Aamir Khan.

In one of the pictures that Dharmendra posted, he was seen with Aamir as they both smiled for the camera. Dharmendra kept his hand on Aamir's shoulder. In another picture, Dharmendra and Aamir were joined by their sons, Bobby Deol and Azad Rao Khan, respectively. All four of them smiled for the picture. Sharing these pictures, Dharmendra wrote in the caption: "Aai …bahut hi pyaaree mulaaqaat ….Amir aur usk pyaree bete ki saath…..Yaadon ki Baaraat (red heart emoticons) (Today, I had a wonderful encounter with Aamir and his lovely son... it was a series of memories)."

Interesting to note here is Yaadoon Ki Baaraat is the name of a 1973 film directed by Nasir Hussain, that starred both Dharmendra and Aamir Khan. The film marked Aamir's acting debut as a child artist at the age of eight.

Dharmendra on Gadar 2 success

Earlier, Dharmendra had shared a video from a recent show of his son Sunny Deol's latest film Gadar 2, where enthusiastic fans were seen dancing together inside the theatre. He wrote, "Love you all for your loving response… Gadar (folded hands emoticon)." In the video the fans had started dancing to the Gadar 2 song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke after watching the film.

Dharmendra was also seen at special screening held for the film last week. Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar which released in 2001, and had broken several box office records and emerged as a blockbuster. The sequel has been setting the box office ringing, registering a bumper response at the ticket counters on Independence Day. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 grossed the highest single-day collection by collecting ₹55.5 crore on Independence Day. Sunny Deol reprises his role as Tara Singh in the sequel, along with Ameesha Patel as Sakeena.

Meanwhile Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which underperformed at the box office. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh, the film was an adaptation of the Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. He is yet to announce his next project.

