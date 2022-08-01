Dharmendra poses in kurta for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot wrap, gets a visit from Bobby Deol, grandson Aryaman

Actor Dharmendra shared a photo of himself from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on the last day of the shoot. Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol also shared pictures from the sets. The photos shared by Bobby featured him, his son Aryaman Deol and Dharmendra. Also Read: Bobby Deol's mother Prakash Kaur makes rare appearance on his Instagram, visits him during the shoot

Sharing his picture, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends with his blessings, your good wishes I am back to my job. Love you all.” Actor Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead in the film, commented on his photo, “The most lovable.” Esha Deol said, “Love you, papa.” Bobby wrote, “Love you, papa.” One fan said, “Just can't wait for the film, sir.” Another one said, “You are glowing in this picture.”

Dharmendra shares new pic on Instagram.

Sharing two photos from the sets, Bobby wrote, “Was great to visit papa on his last day shoot of #rockyaurranikipremkahani.” In the photos, the trio is all smiles as they posed together for a photo. One fan commented, “Three generations in one picture. Amazing.” Another one wrote, “Bohot sundar (very pretty).”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It is scheduled to release on February 10,2023.

Unveiling the release date, a few months ago, Karan shared a happy selfie with his lead pair and wrote a poem that read, “So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani (So much energy and the emotions of the youth will be told to you through Pritam's music).” Talking about Dharmendra, he wrote, “Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho (check out hottie Dharam's swag).” Karan concluded the post my saying, “We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023.”

Karan Johar previously shared a picture with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Dharmendra will be seen next in Apne 2, which will star his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sunny's son Karan Deol. The film was announced in November 2020 but was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The film will be directed by Anil Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON