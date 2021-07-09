Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dharmendra recalls asking himself in his youth 'mai Dilip Kumar ban sakta hun kya' while looking at mirror. Watch
bollywood

Dharmendra recalls asking himself in his youth 'mai Dilip Kumar ban sakta hun kya' while looking at mirror. Watch

Dharmendra recalled his days in his youth when he would look up to the late Dilip Kumar. He remembered asking himself if he could be like him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Dharmendra with late actor Dilip Kumar.

Actor Dharmendra on Friday remembered his youth, before stepping into the film industry, on how he would look up to the late veteran actor Dilip Kumar. He recalled finding his glimpse in the film posters and later asking himself if he could be like the late actor.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Dharmendra shared a video clip, days after the death of Dilip Kumar. He died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife veteran actor Saira Banu. He was laid to rest with full state honours in Juhu's cemetery in the evening on the same day. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor among others paid their final respects to Dilip Kumar.

In a video clip on Twitter, Dharmendra is heard saying, "Naukri karta, cycle pe aata jaata, filmi posters mein apni jhalak dekhta, raaton ko jaagta, anhone khwab dekhta, subah utkar aayne se puchta 'mai Dilip Kumar ban sakta hun kya?' (He had a job, would use a cycle for commuting, found a glimpse of himself in film posters, stay awake at night, have unique dreams, would wake up in the morning look at the mirror and ask, 'Can I be Dilip Kumar?'."

He captioned his post, "Dosto, Dalip Sahab ki rukhsati par ... mere ...aap ke runde runde jazbaat ye ... uss Azeem fankar... uss neek rooh insaan ko.... ek Shradhanjali hai. woh chale gaye ..un ki yaadein na ja payegi (While we send off Dalip Sahab with our rushing emotions, I pay the artiste, the pure souled person a tribute. He left but his memories will never fade)."

Fans also reacted in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Dilip sahaab will be missed forever." Another tweeted, "Namaste Dharam Ji. Very emotional tribute by you. It conveys your love, admiration & bond. Wishing you a healthy life ahead!" A third said, "Touching sentiments of a sensitive soul." "So lovelyyyy @aapkadharam paaji...He was an inspiration of millions of people across the globe...Love U Dharam paaji," commented another.

After Dilip Kumar's death, Dharmendra had shared a picture with the late actor's body and tweeted, "Saira ne jab kaha. 'Dharam , dekho Sahab ne palak jhapki hai' Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare. Dosto , mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata . Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon (When Saira Banu told me, 'Look Dharam, sahab has closed his eyes', I felt heartbroken my friends! I do not know how to show off, but I cannot control my emotions. I just say what I feel like, treating everyone as my own)."

Also Read | Vikrant Massey clarifies Taapsee Pannu's comment about him being 'scared' of doing intimate scenes in Haseen Dillruba

Dilip Kumar and Dharmendra starred together in two films--Paari (1966) and Anokha Milan (1972).

Born Mohammed Yousuf Khan, Dilip Kumar starred in around 60 films, most notable being Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Madhumati and Ram Aur Shyam in a career spanning a little over five decades.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dharmendra dharmendra deol dilip kumar veteran actor dilip kumar saira banu

Related Stories

bollywood

Anubhav Sinha finally gets to hug dad as they 'discuss Dilip Kumar'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 12:02 PM IST
bollywood

When Saif Ali Khan said Kareena Kapoor was unhappy about him keeping Taimur’s photo as his WhatsApp DP

PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 11:57 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Dubai unveils world’s deepest 60-meter pool, clips of creation go viral

Love candy? This huge 25 kg lollipop will definitely make you drool

Rescue helicopter airlifts horse trapped in concrete debris in California. Watch

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP