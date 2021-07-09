Dharmendra recalls asking himself in his youth 'mai Dilip Kumar ban sakta hun kya' while looking at mirror. Watch

Actor Dharmendra on Friday remembered his youth, before stepping into the film industry, on how he would look up to the late veteran actor Dilip Kumar. He recalled finding his glimpse in the film posters and later asking himself if he could be like the late actor.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Dharmendra shared a video clip, days after the death of Dilip Kumar. He died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife veteran actor Saira Banu. He was laid to rest with full state honours in Juhu's cemetery in the evening on the same day. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor among others paid their final respects to Dilip Kumar.

In a video clip on Twitter, Dharmendra is heard saying, "Naukri karta, cycle pe aata jaata, filmi posters mein apni jhalak dekhta, raaton ko jaagta, anhone khwab dekhta, subah utkar aayne se puchta 'mai Dilip Kumar ban sakta hun kya?' (He had a job, would use a cycle for commuting, found a glimpse of himself in film posters, stay awake at night, have unique dreams, would wake up in the morning look at the mirror and ask, 'Can I be Dilip Kumar?'."

He captioned his post, "Dosto, Dalip Sahab ki rukhsati par ... mere ...aap ke runde runde jazbaat ye ... uss Azeem fankar... uss neek rooh insaan ko.... ek Shradhanjali hai. woh chale gaye ..un ki yaadein na ja payegi (While we send off Dalip Sahab with our rushing emotions, I pay the artiste, the pure souled person a tribute. He left but his memories will never fade)."

Fans also reacted in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Dilip sahaab will be missed forever." Another tweeted, "Namaste Dharam Ji. Very emotional tribute by you. It conveys your love, admiration & bond. Wishing you a healthy life ahead!" A third said, "Touching sentiments of a sensitive soul." "So lovelyyyy @aapkadharam paaji...He was an inspiration of millions of people across the globe...Love U Dharam paaji," commented another.

After Dilip Kumar's death, Dharmendra had shared a picture with the late actor's body and tweeted, "Saira ne jab kaha. 'Dharam , dekho Sahab ne palak jhapki hai' Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare. Dosto , mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata . Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon (When Saira Banu told me, 'Look Dharam, sahab has closed his eyes', I felt heartbroken my friends! I do not know how to show off, but I cannot control my emotions. I just say what I feel like, treating everyone as my own)."

Also Read | Vikrant Massey clarifies Taapsee Pannu's comment about him being 'scared' of doing intimate scenes in Haseen Dillruba

Dilip Kumar and Dharmendra starred together in two films--Paari (1966) and Anokha Milan (1972).

Born Mohammed Yousuf Khan, Dilip Kumar starred in around 60 films, most notable being Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Madhumati and Ram Aur Shyam in a career spanning a little over five decades.