Dharmendra sends 'love' to fan who said Amitabh Bachchan was 'weakest link' of Chupke Chupke

Dharmendra has responded to a fan who called Amitabh Bachchan the ‘weakest link’ of the 1975 film Chupke Chupke. The Hrishikesh Mukherjee film had Dharmendra as a botanist and Amitabh as a literature professor who pretends to be the botanist. The two stars are known for working together in films like Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Ram Balram and a few others. Also read: Dharmendra reacts to Javed Akhtar's claim that he refused to do Zanjeer

The fan actually slammed an article in which the author called Chupke Chupke his favourite Amitabh Bachchan movie, calling him a ‘riot’ and ‘natural and nuanced in the film. Commenting on it, the Dharmendra fan wrote on Twitter, “This fake adulation is laughable! #ChupkeChupke was a #Dharmendra film, he chewed it! #AmitabhBachchan was the weakest link of the film! And in #Sholay in no way Amitabh was better than Dharmendra, they were at best equal! Stop running down @aapkadharam for someone else's PR!” Dharmendra replied to his fan's tweet, “So Sweet. Love you Ajay.”

This comes days after Dharmendra gave a cryptic reply to lyricist Javed Akhtar who said Dharmendra had refused Zanjeer and Amitabh Bachchan was the last choice for the film. Javed had told India Today in a new interview, “Amitabh Bachchan was actually the last choice for Zanjeer. The script was written for Dharmendra ji but for some reason he later refused to work on it."

Dharmendra replied to a fan on Twitter.

Reacting to the Hindustan Times article about the same, Dharmendra wrote on Twitter, “Javed, kaise ho… dikhave ki iss duniya mein haqeeqaten dabi rah jaati hain. Jeetey raho… Dilon ko gudgudana khoob aata hai… kaash sar chad ke bolne ka jaadu bhi sekh liya hota (how are you doing Javed. Reality often remains unheard in this world full of show offs. I know how to make people laugh… wish I could learn the art of speaking my mind).”

Meanwhile, Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan continue to remain good friends. Wishing him for his next film Uunchai, Dharmendra wrote a day before his 80th birthday, “Amit, love you. I got a news from RajShiri production that you are doing a film with them. Great. Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best.”

