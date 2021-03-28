Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dharmendra shares glimpses from his film Hukumat 34 years after its release
bollywood

Dharmendra shares glimpses from his film Hukumat 34 years after its release

Dharmendra often shares glimpses from his old films. On Sunday, he shared some from his 1987 film, Hukumat. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Dharmendra often shares glimpses from his old films.

Actor Dharmendra on Sunday shared a video featuring scenes from his old film Hukumat. The film released 34 years back in 1987.

Sharing it, he wrote: "HUKUMAT 34 years with love to you all." The film featured him as an upright police officer and also starred Rati Agnihotri, Jugal Hansraj (as a child artist), late Sadashiv Amrapurkar, late Shammi Kapoor and Prem Chopra.

His fans showered him with love and affection; a few also shared interesting trivia. One said: "@aapkadharam HUKUMAT was the highest grossing movie of 1987, and , celebrated its Golden Jubilee weeks all over and infact Uncle this was the only year in which you gave 7 hit films & made a record which still remains unbeaten by any other Actor of Bollywood!"

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rashi Mal on Brahmastra release: It is hard to say right now

Holi 2021: Watch Sushant dance to Rang Barse with Jacqueline in throwback video

Neetu Kapoor parties with Riddhima, Rima Jain, Anissa Malhotra

When Sara mocked Saif for doing a 'double meaning' Rat Song in the 90s: 'Yuck'

Another fan wrote: "Daramjii! Congratulations towards Hukumat completing 34 years. Daramjii! U are a very fine Actor! World class! Acting comes naturally to u. It's your First Love! First love always Bloom well!"

Dharmendra often shares such glimpses from his old films. Recently he had shared a glimpse from the hit song Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai, from the movie Loafer, and a scene from Sholay.

The actor recently took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Sharing a picture, he wrote: "Tweet karte karte.... josh aa gaya ...aur main nikal gaya.... vaccination lene (while tweeting I got excited and went for vaccination) .... it’s definitely not a show off...but to inspire you all..... Friends, please take care."

Also read: Not just dad Saif Ali Khan's side, Sara Ali Khan is related to Bollywood royalty through Amrita Singh too

Dharmendra lives at his farmhouse near Mumbai while his wife, veteran actor Hema Malini and his children live in Mumbai. The actor will be seen on the screen again in Apne 2. He will star with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and his grandson Karan Deol. Anil Sharma will direct Apne 2. He helmed the first film too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dharmendra sholay actor sunny deol bobby deol

Related Stories

bollywood

When Prakash Kaur defended Dharmendra for marrying Hema Malini

PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 06:58 AM IST
bollywood

Dharmendra hints at heartbreak in new tweet, fans are concerned

PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:23 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP