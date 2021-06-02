Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dharmendra shares idyllic early morning views from his farmhouse. Watch video
bollywood

Dharmendra shares idyllic early morning views from his farmhouse. Watch video

Veteran actor Dharmendra took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share a glimpse at the peaceful morning he was enjoying at his farmhouse.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Dharmendra shared a video from his farmhouse outside Mumbai.

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a new video from his farmhouse on Wednesday. The video gave a short tour of the property and the gardens and showed a happy Dharmendra massaging his head with almond oil.

"Good Morning Friends. Almond oil massage is good in the morning I am doing it regularly," he wrote in a tweet. In the video, large bushes of bougainvillea can be seen with golden hues of the sun rising from behind distant hills. The moon can also be seen in the sky and a short glimpse of the farmhouse is also shown. The verandah is full of colourful flowers and plants, with a seating area near the door.

Dharmendra's fans also wished him a good morning. "Good morning my LORD DHARAM SIR Thanks For Sharing this Lovely video of yours. Keep sharing this kind of lovely videos with us.. LOVE YOU VERY VERY MUCH. TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF," wrote one. "Good morning sir, aapne to farmhouse bahut sundar bana diya hai, bahut achha nazara hai, bilkul alag shanti bhara mahaul , butterfly or ye birds ki aawaz, adbhut (You made a really pretty farmhouse. Such beautiful views with peaceful atmosphere and sounds of birds and butterflies. Wonderful)," wrote another.

Dharmendra's farm is in Lonavala near Mumbai. While his family--wife Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby and daughters Ahana and Esha--stay in the city, he prefers to be at the farmhouse.

Also read: Karan Mehra reacts to Nisha Rawal's allegations of extramarital affair, calls it 'baseless'

He often shares pictures and videos from there. He recently shared a video of himself playing with a tiny calf and another of him visiting the workers on his farm and telling them 'I love you'. He also made a few appearances on dance and singing reality shows.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dharmendra dharmendra deol home tour

Related Stories

bollywood

Dharmendra says he is a loner and is 'living with remembrance of those touching memories'. See pic

PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 07:55 PM IST
bollywood

Jaya Prada reveals Dharmendra would get embarrassed during romantic scenes, dubs Shatrughan Sinha 'kanjoos'

PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 07:14 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP