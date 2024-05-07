Dharmendra shares pic as he poses with his 'yaar purane' Ranjeet and Avtar Gill. See post

Veteran actor Dharmendra met his "yaar purane (old friends)" Ranjeet and Avtar Gill and shared a photo from the reunion. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Dharmendra treated fans to a glimpse of the trio's reunion. (Also Read | Dharmendra kisses Hema Malini's cheek in adorable pics from 44th anniversary celebration with Esha Deol and family) Dharmendra shared a picture with Ranjeet and Avtar Gill.

Dharmendra shares pic with old friends Ranjeet, Avtar

In the photo, Dharmendra, Ranjeet and Avtar smiled as they posed for the camera. Dharmendra wore a green shirt, pants and a hat. Ranjeet was seen in a white outfit and a shawl. Avtar opted for a navy blue shirt and denims.

Dharmendra pens note, son Sunny Deol reacts

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Goli, ………..Gill …..yaar purane ….. achaanak mill jaateey hain jab …..(when old friends meet) (two hearts and nazar amulet emojis)." As soon as the photo was shared, fans and industry members took to the comment section. Avtar Gill wrote, “Love you bhaji & eternally grateful.”

Sunny Deol and Rahul Dev posted red heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Those old days were different, meeting friends, travelling.. those were very good days." "Beautiful photo, stay blessed," said a person.

Dharmendra and Ranjeet's films

Dharmendra and Ranjeet have starred in many films together, such as Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973), Dharam-Veer (1977), and The Burning Train (1980). They were also seen together in Ghazab and Teesri Ankh (1982), Jagir (1984), Soorma Bhopali (1988), Hum Se Na Takrana (1990) and Policewala Gunda (1995).

About Dharmendra's career

Dharmendra is known for working in different genres, including romance, action, and comedy. He has given several hits, including Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Aankhen, and Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke Anupama, among others. He was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Dharmendra will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. The film will be released on January 10, 2025.